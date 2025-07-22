KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of TMO stock traded up $17.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.23. 1,460,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,074. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.