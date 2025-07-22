KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $41.94 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $41,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.73.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.83. 236,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,235. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.