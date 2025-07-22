KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $250.92 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Visa were worth $250,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.55. 1,737,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.82 and a 200 day moving average of $344.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

