KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $162.07 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $162,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 2.4%

NFLX traded down $30.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,203.24. 1,927,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,063.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

