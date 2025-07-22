KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $50,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $91.21. 4,669,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,083,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

