Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 329,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

