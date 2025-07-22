Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RSPN opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $666.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $55.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

