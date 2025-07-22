Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

