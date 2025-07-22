Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 111.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.