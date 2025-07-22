Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $116.61 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

