Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $288.43 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

