Kilroy Realty (KRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC):

7/16/2025 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2025 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. 278,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,543. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,100,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,624 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 106,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

