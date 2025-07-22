Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 103.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

NYSE SHEL opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

