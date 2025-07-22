Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 685,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,049,000 after acquiring an additional 267,661 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6%

SPG stock opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

