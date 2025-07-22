Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,453,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 916,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,245,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 151,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 13.7%

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.