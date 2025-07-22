Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 600 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $81,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

