Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

