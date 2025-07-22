Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 14,017 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.