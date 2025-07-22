Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after buying an additional 2,980,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,884,200. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,350. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.