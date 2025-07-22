Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.45% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IPKW stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $282.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.457 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

