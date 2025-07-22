Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.45% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5%
IPKW stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $282.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.