Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,313 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,286,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,834,000 after buying an additional 7,167,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

