Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

