Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.