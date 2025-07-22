Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK stock opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

