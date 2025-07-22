Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,751,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after buying an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,895,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,675,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,933 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

