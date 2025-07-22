Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 848 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 104,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

