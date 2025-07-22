Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sysco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

