Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GARP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

