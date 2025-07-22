Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1%
NYSE:TRV opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.46.
Travelers Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.