Kennondale Capital Management LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 385.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

A number of analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,443.84. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,836.20. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,156 shares of company stock valued at $12,119,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 38,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of -0.15. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

