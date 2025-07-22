Kennondale Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.7% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 64,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. 67,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

