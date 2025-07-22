Kennondale Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the period. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Humana by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $5.27 on Tuesday, reaching $228.70. 125,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,752. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $406.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.29. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.57.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

