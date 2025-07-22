KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 21,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $8,561,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

