Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 19.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $13.36 on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 12,742,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

