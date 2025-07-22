Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 1,668 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 522,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 62,788 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 198,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. 1,298,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.