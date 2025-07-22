Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. 41,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

