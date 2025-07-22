Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,711,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,584 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,229,000.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

