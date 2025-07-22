Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,779,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £969,197.28, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78.

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

