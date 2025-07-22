KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of KANZHUN

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.41. KANZHUN has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KANZHUN by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KANZHUN

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.