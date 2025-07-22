Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 275,974 shares traded.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 209.02%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

