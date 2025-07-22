Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 308,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.359 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.32%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

