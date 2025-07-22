Jennison Associates LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 124,558 shares during the last quarter. Axon Enterprise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,270,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 35.36%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

