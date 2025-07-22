Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,206 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 524,802 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

