Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,872 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.4%

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,611,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,649.25. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,366 shares of company stock valued at $305,390 over the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

