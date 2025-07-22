Jennison Associates LLC Invests $662,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.20. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, CFO Erik Aldag acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,820.65. The trade was a 30.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,306. The trade was a 250.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $124,255. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.