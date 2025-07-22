Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,804.14. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,809. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,566. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

