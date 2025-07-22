Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.