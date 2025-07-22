Jennison Associates LLC Buys 120 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,472,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.81. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.25.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

