Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.89. 406,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,553. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $97.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.