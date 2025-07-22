J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price target (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.75.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $400.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $405.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

